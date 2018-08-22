Argentina Interim Boss Says Lionel Messi's International Future Is in Doubt

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 30, 2018. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Argentina interim manager Lionel Scaloni said Lionel Messi's future with the national team "remains to be seen" after the Barcelona star pulled out of September's friendlies against Colombia and Guatemala. 

Messi will skip the international break, and Scaloni is unsure if he'll return to action for La Albiceleste.

Per Marca's Charly Siffredi, he said: 

"I spoke with him, but I'm not going to discuss what may happen in the future. We know what he means for us, but we'll have to see what happens.

"He will not be in this call-up, and later it remains to be seen. We spoke on good terms and we have a great relationship."

                                     

