Chelsea Will Reportedly 'Reject All Offers' for Marcos Alonso Amid Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly turn down "all offers" for Marcos Alonso this summer amid speculation he is wanted by both Real and Atletico Madrid.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Blues have "no interest" in parting with the Spaniard, who is attracting interest from the Spanish capital, where the transfer window remains open until the end of the month.

Javier G. Matallanas of Spanish outlet AS reported Alonso had emerged as a target for both Madrid clubs with a potential price tag of just €30 million (£26.9 million).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.