Chelsea Will Reportedly 'Reject All Offers' for Marcos Alonso Amid Exit Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly turn down "all offers" for Marcos Alonso this summer amid speculation he is wanted by both Real and Atletico Madrid. 

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Blues have "no interest" in parting with the Spaniard, who is attracting interest from the Spanish capital, where the transfer window remains open until the end of the month.

Javier G. Matallanas of Spanish outlet AS reported Alonso had emerged as a target for both Madrid clubs with a potential price tag of just €30 million (£26.9 million).

                                   

