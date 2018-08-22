Dream Matches for The Shield Following Return on WWE Raw

JP Yim/Getty Images

When Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose saved Roman Reigns from a cash-in attempt by Braun Strowman during Monday's episode of Raw, the reunion of The Shield instantly sparked thoughts of potential dream matches.

During The Shield's first run in WWE, the trio fought some of the biggest stars of the day and several legends. With a whole new crop of talent on the main roster and in NXT, The Shield has a bounty of new challengers.

Here are just some of the dream matches for Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns now that WWE has teased another run for the stable.

Team Hell No and AJ Styles

With WWE booking each pay-per-view as a co-branded event, The Shield shouldn't be limited to just fighting Raw talent. The best possible matchup comes from the SmackDown brand with Team Hell No and AJ Styles.

Not only would the universal champion going head-to-head with the WWE champion create an unforgettable moment, but the history between The Shield and Team Hell No would also add enough nostalgia to satisfy hardcore wrestling fans.

From an in-ring perspective, Ambrose, Bryan, Rollins and Styles will put on a clinic for the members of the WWE Universe who enjoy good technical wrestling, and Reigns and Kane can add the power element.

WWE Creative already struggles to tell enjoyable stories, so the one-off nature of the brand vs. brand match wouldn't need a detailed angle to make it enjoyable and something fans would pay to see.

Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks and Bayley

WWE has proved time and time again that it won't promote a genuine intergender matchup—Asuka vs. James Ellsworth doesn't count—but that won't keep fans from booking dream matches between men and women.

Looking up and down the Raw roster, one of the top matches for The Shield would be an intergender feud against the newfound trio of new women's champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friends Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The in-ring work in the match would be incredible, as Rollins and Ambrose get to work with two of the best in-ring performers in the company with Banks and Bayley, as well as the immensely talented Rousey.

Add in the possibility of booking Rousey to square off against Reigns during the match in an intergender champion showdown, and the resulting mainstream media coverage on the matchup would be off the charts.

While it's a long shot this dream match actually comes to fruition, the industry has continued to change. Never say never.

Undisputed Era

From a pure stable vs. stable perspective, the best group in WWE today is the Undisputed Era on the NXT brand. Made up of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, there is no better option to battle The Shield than Undisputed Era.

With The Shield taking on the role of veteran main roster gatekeepers and Undisputed Era as the next generation looking to take on the establishment, the trio of Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns would be able to put over newer talent just as veterans did when they first debuted.

The long-term program would also complement an amazing in-ring battle between some of the best workers in the business. Add in the mic skills of Superstars like Cole and Ambrose, and this would be the perfect way to bring up the Undisputed Era.

While every Superstar should fear the call-up to the Raw or SmackDown brands because of the lack of character development or storyline focus, Undisputed Era attacking The Shield and eventually earning a victory over the legendary trio would make it an instant success on the main roster.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).