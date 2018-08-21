WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division may have been stuck on the pre-show for SummerSlam again, but Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak put on an impressive performance in their title match.

Alexander retained the Cruiserweight Championship, but there is never a period of rest for a champion in WWE unless of course, you're Brock Lesnar.

This week's show continued two ongoing feuds with Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy taking on Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag match and TJP vs. Noam Dar.

The crowd in Brooklyn was still hyped from the weekend's events and The New Day winning the SmackDown tag titles moments before the show began.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.

Results will be added during the show.