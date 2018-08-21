WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21August 22, 2018
The cruiserweight division may have been stuck on the pre-show for SummerSlam again, but Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak put on an impressive performance in their title match.
Alexander retained the Cruiserweight Championship, but there is never a period of rest for a champion in WWE unless of course, you're Brock Lesnar.
This week's show continued two ongoing feuds with Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy taking on Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag match and TJP vs. Noam Dar.
The crowd in Brooklyn was still hyped from the weekend's events and The New Day winning the SmackDown tag titles moments before the show began.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
TJP vs. Noam Dar
- Did TJP's music get a remix? It sounds slightly different.
- Wale joined the announce team at the top of the show. He didn't know TJP's name, so he must not be as big a fan as the commentators made him out to be. Or he was just pretending not to know who he was for comedic purposes.
- Dar might have the coolest tights in the division. I wonder if it's a random design or a recreation of real images from space?
TJP came to the ring talking trash about his win over Dar in their previous encounter. He promised to deliver another victory in their rubber match before Dar came out to a decent pop from the crowd.
After about 30 seconds, TJP grabbed a mic and introduced Wale to the crowd. He dabbed in Wale's face right before Dar leveled him with a dropkick.
The Scottish Supernova looked like he had something to prove after spending several months on the shelf with an injury. He was aggressive and kept a quick pace.
The self-proclaimed best technical wrestler in WWE today focused on Dar's surgically repaired knee throughout the match to set up for his kneebar finisher.
After fighting out of the kneebar, Dar managed to get the win with a shining wizard. This was a good match, but the crowd wasn't giving them much to work with until the end.
Grade: B-
Drew Gulak Wants a Rematch
- Delaney has made several appearances for WWE in 2018. Maybe he will earn a spot in the division someday.
- Maverick was shown saying Gulak wouldn't be getting a rematch before Tozawa went to the ring.
- Maverick has been made to look like the most involved GM on any brand. He has added a lot to the show for having such a small role.
Before Akira Tozawa and Colin Delaney could begin their match, Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher attacked them.
Gulak grabbed a mic and promised there would be no more peace on 205 Live until he gets a rematch for the cruiserweight title.
He called out Alexander for having Drake Maverick refuse the rematch instead of doing it himself. The champ came out and seemed down for a fight, but Maverick came out to stop him.
When Alexander finally ran to the ring, Gulak ran like a coward. The segment ended with Gulak and his crew leaving through the crowd.
This did a good job giving this feud a reason to keep going. Making Gulak less comedic has helped his character quite a bit in recent months.
Grade: B+
