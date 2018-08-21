WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21August 22, 2018
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21
On the heels of a SummerSlam pay-per-view that saw Samoa Joe defeat WWE champion AJ Styles via disqualification, Shinsuke Nakamura successfully retain the United States Championship against Jeff Hardy and Becky Lynch shock the world by attacking best friend and new women's champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Live hit the USA Network airwaves with an episode that set the stage for the rivalries and stories that will carry the brand through the fall months.
First, the feud between New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers concluded in a No Disqualification match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy escalated their rivalry as they squared off in singles competition and the aforementioned Lynch addressed her actions from Sunday's spectacular.
The Miz and Maryse Kick off SmackDown
Just 48 hours after defeating Daniel Bryan under controversial conditions, The Miz kicked off SmackDown, his wife Maryse by his side. After a plug for the fifth episode of his hit reality show Miz and Mrs., he was cut off by the arrival of the bearded babyface, who drew a huge pop.
Bryan said Miz can try to convince everyone that he didn't cheat to beat him at SummerSlam but it's a facade, another in a long line of falsehoods that define The Miz.
Maryse interrupted the back-and-forth and told Bryan to go home already and that he should probably change his name to Daniel Bella.
Brie Bella's music played and the former women's champion rushed the ring, unloading on Miz with a series of punches before turning her attention to Maryse.
With the heels cleared from the ring, Bryan revealed that after talking to general manager Paige, him and wife Brie will battle Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team match at Hell in a Cell.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Miz at his braggadocios best. Bryan lashing back at the Hollywood A-Lister. An announcement for a relatively high-profile pay-per-view match featuring the return of Brie Bella to in-ring action.
All of that adds up to a quality opening promo that propels the feud forward without overexposing Bryan vs. Miz in a one-on-one setting.
Of interest was Bella laying into Miz as inter-gender exchanges are hardly the norm in today's WWE product.
Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
After weeks of escalating tensions and brutal beatdowns, Jeff Hardy finally got his hands on Randy Orton in singles competition, days after losing a United States Championship match to Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam.
Orton took advantage of a slip up that saw Hardy fall off the top rope and back-first to the steel steps below. The Viper controlled the match coming out of the break but Hardy created separation and started his comeback attempt.
A forearm by Hardy and the double leg drop to the midsection had him rolling. A Twist of Fate followed and he scaled the ropes for his Swanton Bomb finisher. The lower back was problematic, though, slowing him down and allowing Orton to crotch him up top.
Replaying his initial assault on Hardy, Orton grabbed Hardy's ear. The Charismatic Enigma delivered a low blow, drawing a disqualification. He threw Orton to the ringside area, over the announce table and into the crowd.
The two brawled until Hardy scaled an anvil case and delivered the Swanton Bomb onto Orton and threw a table.
Result
Orton defeated Hardy via disqualification
Grade
A
Analysis
After weeks of brutal and punishing beatdowns at the hands of Orton, Hardy finally fought fire with fire, delivering an assault of his own. No longer willing the be the victim, he left The Viper lying, setting up a rematch between the two that very well could occur at Hell in a Cell on September 16.
There are other matches that will get consideration for the gimmick bout before Hardy vs. Orton but the visceral hatred and disgusting imagery involved in the program are enough to warrant the stipulation.
Naomi vs. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay)
The IIconics returned to television Tuesday as Peyton Royce battled Naomi in singles competition, each woman looking to elevate their status in the hunt for the women's title.
Royce and Billie Kay cut a promo before the match, referring to Brooklyn as a dumpster fire and "definitely NOT iconic."
Royce seized control of the match, delivering a kick to the back of the head that sent Naomi to the arena floor. Unloading with clubbing forearms to the back of her opponent, Royce followed with a cover for two that left her flabbergasted.
Naomi recovered, grounded Royce and sent Kay face-first into the ring post.
The momentary lapse in judgment allowed Royce to recover and deliver a fisherman suplex that scored her the victory.
Result
Royce defeated Naomi
Grade
C
Analysis
Trying to pack too much into too short a period of time, neither Naomi nor Royce looked particularly good. The match was, at times, sloppy and disjointed but enough emphasis was put on the IIconics by the commentary team that one can hope this is the start of a plan by WWE Creative to actually use them in a more expanded role.
Great heels even if they are not the most polished in-ring performers, there is definitely a place in the WWE Universe for them. Where is a question officials must answer.
Becky Lynch Addresses Her SummerSlam Actions
On the heels of an attack on Charlotte Flair that left announcers speechless, the new women's champion in tears and the fans applauding her actions, Becky Lynch walked to the ring with a stern look painting her face.
Lynch said she should be standing in the ring the current SmackDown women's champion. SummerSlam should have been about her, not Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey or Seth Rollins. Her shot at glory, the shot she earned, was robbed from her because Charlotte was added to the match.
It was her opportunity to prove that she is a top star.
Lynch asked the fans if they were behind her the whole time, and questioned how upset they really were when she didn't win, citing the reaction they gave Charlotte.
The Lass Kicker said she had become an afterthought and she decided to take action.
Lynch said she will become champion and prove she is the best, not because any fans said she was but because not another woman on the roster can prove her wrong.
Flair interrupted and rushed the ring, taking Lynch down to the mat and unloading with a series of rights. Lynch reversed the brawl in her favor, much to the delight of the fans. The fight spilled to the arena floor, where Lynch tried to escape. Charlotte grabbed her and pulled her back to the ringside area.
Referees were dispatched by general manager Paige, followed by the women's Superstars, all eager to separate the former friends.
The fight continued back to the floor, where the Charlotte launched herself onto Lynch. The pull apart continued into the break.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was awesome.
Lynch was totally believable as she ran down valid beefs she had with her title match, her position on the SmackDown card and her relationship with the fans. Even her attempts at turning the crowd against her, though, were not enough to get the desired reaction as the fans continued to cheer her.
The brawl was spectacularly intense and believable. This is exactly what fans wanted out of Bayley and Sasha Banks and the fact that they reacted as strongly to it as they did is proof of it.
A great segment that elevated Lynch's star and set up a potential barn-burner of a match come Hell in a Cell.
Mixed Tag Team Match: Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega
In a rematch from Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega attempted to earn yet another victory over Rusev and Lana in a Mixed Tag Team bout.
Almas unloaded on Rusev early, working him over in the corner as he sought to keep his win streak intact. He followed up with an armbreaker in the ropes but a springboard attempt landed him in the path of a Machka Kick by The Bulgarian Brute.
Rusev and Lana stood tall having cleared the ring of the heels heading into the break.
Back from the break, Vega had taken control of the match, grounding Lana and cutting her off from her husband.
Rusev finally tagged in and was about to deliver a Machka Mick when Almas caught him with an elbow and followed with the double knees in the corner. Rusev recovered and after a distraction from Aiden English, delivered the kick and Accolade to score the win.
Result
Rusev and Lana defeated Almas and Vega
Grade
B
Analysis
The payoff to weeks of storytelling was English finally aiding Rusev and Lana to victory.
Some might question the decision to deal Almas and Vega the loss here but it is one they can afford while propelling Rusev, Lana and English's story forward. An effective bit of booking.
AJ Styles Interview
Renee Young hosted a stage-side interview with WWE champion AJ Styles, just days after he let his anger get the best of him and got disqualified in his title defense against Samoa Joe.
Styles apologized for breaking a promise he made prior to Sunday's match and promised to rip Joe's heart out if he says his wife's name again. Joe attacked, leaving Styles lying after the Coquina Clutch.
He taunted Mrs. Styles again and stood tall to end the brief segment.
Grade
A
Analysis
Short, sweet and to the point, this was a strong promo segment.
The emotional intensity shown by the performers elevates the seriousness of their program and sets the stage for a potential Hell in a Cell match between the two for the WWE Championship.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
The New Day endured a brutal beating at the hands of The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam but won by disqualification. Tuesday, with the gold once again on the line, there were no disqualifications that could save an injured Rowan and Harper their SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
It did not much matter early as the champions obliterated the challengers heading into the break.
Harper and Rowan systematically picked apart Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, their fury and strength too much for their smaller opponents. For all the punishment, though, they could not put the challengers away.
Even a double slam from the champions, to Kingston and onto a ladder propped by two chairs was not enough to beat New Day.
The champions were rolling, threatening damage with their hammers, but Rowan barreled into the timekeeper's position. With Kingston and Rowan momentarily out of the way, Harper set Woods up for a powerbomb through a table.
Kofi returned to the squared circle and joined Woods in incapacitating Harper. With the champion sprawled out on the table, Woods delivered a top rope elbow drop through the table for the win and titles.
Result
New Day defeated The Bludgeon Brothers to win the titles
Grade
A
Analysis
Traditionally, not a great match but the storytelling elevated it.
New Day overcame the most severe beating of the group's history and won the titles, defeating the seemingly unbeatable Bludgeon Brothers to do so.
Would this had happened if Rowan was not injured Sunday at SummerSlam?
Probably not but New Day's victory made for a much more emphatic exclamation point on the weekends festivities.