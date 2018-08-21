WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21

4 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an attack on Charlotte Flair that left announcers speechless, the new women's champion in tears and the fans applauding her actions, Becky Lynch walked to the ring with a stern look painting her face.

Lynch said she should be standing in the ring the current SmackDown women's champion. SummerSlam should have been about her, not Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey or Seth Rollins. Her shot at glory, the shot she earned, was robbed from her because Charlotte was added to the match.

It was her opportunity to prove that she is a top star.

Lynch asked the fans if they were behind her the whole time, and questioned how upset they really were when she didn't win, citing the reaction they gave Charlotte.

The Lass Kicker said she had become an afterthought and she decided to take action.

Lynch said she will become champion and prove she is the best, not because any fans said she was but because not another woman on the roster can prove her wrong.

Flair interrupted and rushed the ring, taking Lynch down to the mat and unloading with a series of rights. Lynch reversed the brawl in her favor, much to the delight of the fans. The fight spilled to the arena floor, where Lynch tried to escape. Charlotte grabbed her and pulled her back to the ringside area.

Referees were dispatched by general manager Paige, followed by the women's Superstars, all eager to separate the former friends.

The fight continued back to the floor, where the Charlotte launched herself onto Lynch. The pull apart continued into the break.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was awesome.

Lynch was totally believable as she ran down valid beefs she had with her title match, her position on the SmackDown card and her relationship with the fans. Even her attempts at turning the crowd against her, though, were not enough to get the desired reaction as the fans continued to cheer her.

The brawl was spectacularly intense and believable. This is exactly what fans wanted out of Bayley and Sasha Banks and the fact that they reacted as strongly to it as they did is proof of it.

A great segment that elevated Lynch's star and set up a potential barn-burner of a match come Hell in a Cell.