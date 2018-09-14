Tevin Coleman, More Updated Fantasy Outlook After Devonta Freeman's Injury

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The spotlight is on Tevin Coleman in the Atlanta Falcons backfield after Devonta Freeman was ruled out for Sunday's game, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported.

While backing up Freeman through his first three years, Coleman displayed impressive versatility. He ran for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 60 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns.

Coleman has an added incentive to deliver in 2018, since he's in the final year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old becomes a must-start in any format should Freeman's injury force him to miss time. He has RB1 potential as a starter, and his value is even higher in point-per-reception leagues.

Considering Coleman is already owned in 89 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues, the more interesting discussion is whether Ito Smith could emerge as a valuable option off the waiver wire.

Smith, a fourth-round pick, ran for 4,538 yards and 42 touchdowns in four years with the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. He was also a solid pass-catcher, finishing with 140 receptions for 1,446 yards and seven scores.

After the Falcons selected him with the 126th overall pick, Smith compared himself to San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon, who had a career-high 991 yards from scrimmage in 2017.

While it's too early to consider Smith a waiver-wire target, he's worth keeping on your radar.

Terrance Magee, Atlanta's third-string running back, warrants little fantasy consideration. He appeared in seven games and logged just five carries in his first three years. Magee is unlikely to see the field much for the Falcons, even with Freeman's injury possibly bumping him up in the depth chart.