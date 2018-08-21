Clarence Seedorf Won't Call Up China-Based Players for Cameroon National Team

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

Newly appointed Cameroon coach and former Dutch international footballer Clarence Seedorf addresses a press conference in Yaounde on August 20, 2018. (Photo by Reinnier KAZE / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Reinnier KAZE has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Seedorf] instead of [Seerdorf]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read REINNIER KAZE/AFP/Getty Images)
REINNIER KAZE/Getty Images

Cameroon manager Clarence Seedorf has snubbed captain Benjamin Moukandjo and forward Christian Bassogog from his squad because they play their football in China, telling reporters he won't call up players who have moved out to the Far East. 

As reported by BBC Sport's Njie Enow, the Dutchman said he will make exceptions for players plying their trade in the Middle East, but the Chinese league is off-limits:

"Good young players don't compete in China or in Asia.

"Players must understand that if they go after more lucrative contracts, then they forfeit their chances of playing in the national team.

"But we're not closing the door on anyone, we want disciplined and hardworking players and if someone is in the Middle East yet he can deliver for the team, we'll bring him in.

"The best players want to play for the best clubs in Europe and appear in top competitions like the Champions league."

Per Enow, both Moukandjo and Bassogog played key roles in the Indomitable Lions' run to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title, the nation's first since 2002. 

SORIA, SPAIN - JUNE 06: Clarence Seedorf attends the La Liga 123 play off match between CD Numancia de Soria and Real Zaragoza at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos on June 6, 2018 in Soria, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Belgian manager Hugo Broos was in charge of that triumphant run, but the team failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and added controversy eventually led to his departure, per BBC Sport

Seedorf took the job this summer after a failed stint with Deportivo La Coruna that lasted just a few months. He made his managerial debut at AC Milan, where he was sacked in 2014, before moving to China to take control of Shenzen FC. 

He received plenty of criticism for his comments, including from sportswriter Salim Masoud Said and player representative Christopher Atkins:

He also surprisingly called up Paul-Georges Ntep, the Wolfsburg forward who was born in Cameroon but has played for various French youth teams and has two appearances for the senior side under his belt. As these were only friendlies, he's still eligible to switch to Cameroon.

Cameroon will play their first AFCON qualifier against Coromos on September 7. They'll also take on Morocco and Malawi in Group B of qualifying. As hosts of the 2019 tournament, they have already qualified.

Related

    Griezmann and Dybala Top Bayern's Shopping List

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann and Dybala Top Bayern's Shopping List

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Pjanic Signs New Juventus Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pjanic Signs New Juventus Deal

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Why There Will Never Be Anyone Better Than Messi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why There Will Never Be Anyone Better Than Messi

    Javier Rodríguez Marzo
    via sport

    FIFA 19 Release Date and Best New Features

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FIFA 19 Release Date and Best New Features

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report