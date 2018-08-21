PSG Transfer News: Jan Oblak Talks Filipe Luis Exit Amid Marcos Alonso Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has hinted team-mate Filipe Luis could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain, with rumours circling that Los Rojiblancos want Chelsea star Marcos Alonso.

Per AS (h/t Football Espana), Oblak gave his take on a Cadena Ser report that PSG will move for the left-back, whose contract talks at the Wanda Metropolitano are said to have stalled.

Oblak said: "The situation is a little sad, but that is the situation. When opportunities like this come up for a player you must respect the decision they make but we do not know for sure what will happen."

Javier G. Matallanas of AS reported Atleti are poised for a head-to-head battle against fierce rivals Real Madrid for the signature of Chelsea and Spain defender Alonso.

According to the report, Ligue 1 champions PSG want to replace Yuri Berchiche, and La Liga writer Simon Harrison remarked on how the transfer could work out for all parties involved:

Lucas Hernandez, 22, has taken a much more prominent role in Atletico's defence of late and was a regular starter for France during their run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup crown.

Atleti's rumoured interest in Alonso backs up the narrative they could be ready to sell Luis, whose contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires next summer, and the stalled talks suggest he'd be willing to see out his deal.

But the Premier League transfer window is already closed, making it highly unlikely Alonso would be permitted to leave by Maurizio Sarri, who only has January signing Emerson Palmieri as left-back cover.

Luis, who turned 33 in August, would be a short-term fix for PSG. Interest suggests Thomas Tuchel doesn't have utmost faith in incumbent Layvin Kurzawa, and WhoScored.com testified to Luis' strong attacking influence despite his age:

Capturing Atletico's man would allow Tuchel to field an all-Brazilian defence with right-back Dani Alves and central defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

Patricia Cazon of AS reported Luis will be allowed to leave if PSG meet his asking price. The difficult there is Los Rojiblancos are demanding €30 million (£26.9 million) for his signature, while PSG are only offering €5 million (£4.5 million).

Oblak's comments hardly build confidence Luis has much of a future in Madrid, but Atleti's slim hopes of signing Alonso as his replacement mean they could be forced to keep hold of their soon-to-be free agent.