Conflicting Ivan Rakitic Contract Rumours Emerge, Latest on Barcelona Midfielder

Conflicting reports regarding Ivan Rakitic's contract situation with Barcelona emerged in Spain on Tuesday, amid rumours the Croatia international is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis F. Rojo of Madrid-based newspaper Marca reported Barcelona had agreed to a new deal with Rakitic to thwart PSG, but Catalan outlet Sport said otherwise, stating the player has been told he won't receive a new contract. According to the latter report, the Blaugrana can't afford to improve his current terms.

Rakitic signed an extension just last year, pushing his release clause up to €125 million. According to Rojo, Les Parisiens are unlikely to pay such a massive fee given their issues with financial fair play, but that's what it will take to convince the Catalans to sell.

Sport reported Rakitic could double his wages by moving to the French capital, whereas there will be no improving his terms at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana already have a vast wage bill, and given Rakitic only extended his deal last year, it would make sense to prioritise other areas.

Rakitic was a key cog for Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, building on his excellent season with Barcelona. While there were plenty of doubts regarding his ability to fit in during his first season at the Camp Nou, the former Sevilla man has completely turned things around, adapting to the possession-based style of play:

Rakitic started alongside Sergio Busquets in midfield against Deportivo Alaves, while summer signing Arthur came off the bench. The Brazilian has impressed during his short time in Europe, and it's likely his good form that has driven some of the speculation surrounding Rakitic.

But with Andres Iniesta now plying his trade in Japan, the Catalans are unlikely to sell one of their most experienced midfielders to hand the reins over to someone who is still learning the system.

And while Riqui Puig was the talk of the town during pre-season, the 19-year-old will almost surely spend the bulk of the matches this season with Barca B. Puig needs patience and time to grow, and training with an experienced player like Rakitic can only aid his development. When it comes to matches, however, he's better off facing less experienced competition.

Whether he signs a new contract or not, a departure for Rakitic seems unlikely at this point.