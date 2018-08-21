Report: Sami Khedira Set for New Juventus Contract Amid PSG Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Sami Khedira will reportedly sign a new contract with Juventus amid persistent rumours linking him with a late summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), PSG view the German as a good replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who could also still leave the club. However, the Bianconeri have made it clear they're set to sign him to a new one-year deal. Khedira's current contract expires in 2019.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel previously fanned the rumours by admitting he regularly talks to Khedira, per Canal+ (h/t Calciomercato.com): "It is true that I speak a lot with Khedira, but I won’t talk about the market tonight. Why do I talk to him? Because I've known him for 14 years."

Khedira is a favourite of coach Massimiliano Allegri, but he ranks among the least popular players with the fans. Italian football expert Adam Digby singled him out as the worst performer in the squad:

He faces a big 2018-19 campaign, especially with Emre Can joining in the summer and Rodrigo Bentancur impressing during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The former Real Madrid man faces a battle to keep his starting position, but he he has begun the season well, scoring the first goal of the Serie A campaign:

Claudio Marchisio departed the club this summer, leaving the Old Lady short on midfield options. Miralem Pjanic, Khedira, Can, Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi are the five top options, while Federico Bernardeschi―the match-winner against Chievo and a natural winger―could also feature in a central role.

Moving the former Fiorentina man there would be an experiment, however, and Allegri is unlikely to sacrifice midfield depth before he's certain it would work. With that in mind, it's hard to see Khedira depart the club this summer, as the Serie A transfer window has already closed and the champions can't bring in a replacement.

A one-year extension for the 31-year-old would give the Bianconeri some added leverage in transfer talks, and provide cover for the next two years. Per the club's official website, Juventus can bring back star prospect Rolando Mandragora from Udinese at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and if he continues his swift development, he could be a perfect replacement.