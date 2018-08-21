Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal Contract Talks Reportedly Remain Far Apart

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey are reportedly "some way apart" in agreeing a new contract for the midfielder, who is said to be holding out for double his current £110,000-per-week wages at the Emirates Stadium.

But the Gunners "will not be held to ransom" over Ramsey's demands, reported James Olley of the London Evening Standard, who added the contract signed by Mesut Ozil in January has complicated affairs.

Ozil's new deal makes him one of football's best-paid players on £350,000 per week, and while Ramsey isn't looking to match those amounts, the increased disparity has given his camp more leverage in seeking a big pay rise.

Ramsey, who has entered the final year of his current deal in north London, is represented by Avid Sports and Entertainment Group, which recently responded to claims the Welshman wants as much as Ozil:

Arsenal were forced to make a statement this past winter when Alexis Sanchez moved to Manchester United in a trade with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but they still faced losing Ozil for nothing had he not agreed new terms by the summer.

The capital outfit broke their usual salary structure in a move out of necessity to keep up with the demand for top talent at the top level, but Ramsey is now in a similarly threatening position as he comes to the end of his deal.

There's a chance Ramsey may also be somewhat apprehensive about signing a new deal with Arsenal until he sees the direction the club are moving in under new manager Unai Emery.

Ramsey spent a decade under Arsene Wenger, who brought him to the Emirates amid interest from other Premier League sides, but Emery has said he wants the 27-year-old in his team, via the Press Association:

Olley mentioned there's a pressure on Emery to reduce Arsenal's club-record £200 million-per-year wage bill, and Ramsey could be deemed an affordable loss if his wage demands are deemed too excessive.

Ramsey has at times struggled with injuries during his Arsenal stay and can lack consistency, but he's also shown evidence he's one of the most balanced and gifted central midfielders in the Premier League at his best.

Emery brought in midfield anchor Lucas Torreira over the summer and has squeezed surprising value out of £7 million signing Matteo Guendouzi, but Granit Xhaka has struggled to impress of late, and Mohamed Elneny is limited.

Ramsey could easily be argued as a more essential component in Arsenal's blueprint than the much more costly Ozil, but a lack of cohesion in negotiations could lead him to the exit in 2019.