Nationals Reportedly Trading Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are reportedly having a busy Tuesday, dealing Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs (per Craig Mish of SiriusXM) and Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals (per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports).

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Nationals will receive prospect Andruw Monasterio and cash considerations or a player to be named later from the Cubs, while the Adams trade nets cash considerations from the Cardinals.

