Nationals Reportedly Trading Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) walks in the dugout before the first baseball game of doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are reportedly having a busy Tuesday, dealing Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs (per Craig Mish of SiriusXM) and Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals (per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports).

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Nationals will receive prospect Andruw Monasterio and cash considerations or a player to be named later from the Cubs, while the Adams trade nets cash considerations from the Cardinals.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

