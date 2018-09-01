Cody Rhodes Beats Nick Aldis, Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at All In

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis at All In on Saturday to become NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion for the first time.

Aldis vs. Rhodes was the first match officially announced for the All In indie super-show held at the Sears Centre outside Chicago.

The official All In Twitter account tweeted the following photo of the capacity crowd giving Rhodes and Aldis a standing ovation before the contest:

Although he was busted open and had his Cross Rhodes finisher kicked out of, Rhodes managed to rebound and beat Aldis with a roll-up.

The win set off a raucous celebration, as Rhodes' wife, Brandi, as well as wrestling legends Diamond Dallas Page and Tommy Dreamer, joined him.

Rhodes—who is one of the event's organizers—has a deeply personal bond with the NWA title stemming from his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Although The American Dream only held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a total of 107 days over three reigns during his illustrious career, he was constantly in the title picture, most famously in feuds with "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

At All In, Cody completed the first father-son NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship duo in the title's history.

In Aldis, Rhodes was facing an opponent who entered All In having held the title since December.

Prior to becoming NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion, Aldis enjoyed a successful run with Impact Wrestling as Magnus.

He joined Impact in 2008 and remained with the company until 2015 save for some sporadic appearances in 2017.

With Impact, Aldis was a two-time tag team champion and a one-time TNA World Heavyweight champion.

When Aldis won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in 2013, he became the first Brit to win a major, American-based world title in over a century.

While it can be argued the NWA name has lost much of its luster over the years, Aldis restored some of the title's prestige after winning it, in part by appearing for Ring of Honor.

Rhodes has made an even bigger name for himself on the independent scene after a nine-year stint with WWE. In addition to becoming a key member of Bullet Club, he held the ROH World Championship for 175 days.

Beating Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is another big addition to Rhodes' resume and the latest sign his career is on a remarkable upward trajectory.

