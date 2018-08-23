Little League World Series 2018: Scores, Bracket Results, Thursday Highlights

Peachtree City, Georgia's Jansen Kenty (16) rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Houston, Texas' Ethan Goldstein in the sixth inning during an elimination baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Georgia won 7-6, eliminating Texas. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Thursday marks the final elimination day at the 2018 Little League World Series before the United States and International championship games.

Poor weather in Pennsylvania caused scheduling problems earlier in the week, but things are set up for a memorable weekend of Little League action. There are three games on the docket Thursday, the first a consolation matchup before the two with tournament implications get going in the afternoon.

Here is how things played out on the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport on Thursday.

         

Thursday LLWS Results

Game B (Consolation): Idaho def. Spain, 5-0

Game 25: Japan vs. Puerto Rico (3 p.m. ET)

Game 26: New York vs. Georgia (7 p.m. ET)

          

Idaho 5, Spain 0

Idaho ended its first trip to the Little League World Series since 1999 on a high note with a 5-0 victory over Spain in a consolation game.

After both teams were held scoreless for three innings, Idaho broke the stalemate in the top of the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles from Austin DeBoer and Caden Symons. Braeden Newby provided extra cushion in the fifth inning with a two-run double.

That was more than enough run support for Idaho's pitching duo of Alexander Currie and Christopher Reynolds. Currie started the game and allowed one hit in 1.2 innings before departing after 37 pitches.

Reynolds, who made his first pitching appearance since Aug. 13, was brilliant in relief. He had six strikeouts and gave up two singles over the final 4.2 innings.

Spain's Juan Salazar had a day to remember by recording all three hits for his team. He finished the tournament with a .400 average and didn't strike out in 10 at-bats.

The win was Idaho's first in Williamsport since Boise beat the team from Brownsburg, Indiana, on August 25, 1999.

