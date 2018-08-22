5 Former NBA Players Who Need Their Jerseys Retired Immediately

0 of 5

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

When it comes to handling jersey retirements, NBA teams are left to their own devices.

While most commonly used to honor all-time greats, there are a number of different purposes a jersey retirement can serve. Some have honored legendary broadcasters, owners, executives and coaches. The Orlando Magic raised a No. 6 for their fans. Michael Jordan and Dan Marino both have jerseys hanging above the Miami Heat's home floor. The Atlanta Hawks raised a ceremonial jersey for former mayor Kasim Reed.

Good luck figuring out the criteria that binds them all together.

We'll focus on the most obvious one here—former players who produced at historic levels. They must be retired and can't have a jersey hanging from any NBA arena. Other than that, it's fair game to decide the five players most deserving of a jersey retirement.