Report: Arsenal Executive Ivan Gazidis Expected to Accept AC Milan Offer

Arsenal reportedly expect chief executive Ivan Gazidis to accept AC Milan's offer and join the Rossoneri, but the 53-year-old has yet to decide on his future.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, the offer would raise his wages by more than £1 million per year. Gazidis could be looking for assurances from the Italian club's new owners that they will spend the money needed to compete with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A.

