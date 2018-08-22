NBA Players Waiting in the Shadows to Take over Their Franchises

0 of 5

Sometimes NBA stars come out of nowhere, taking the league by storm and asserting themselves as unstoppable forces. Other times, they're lurking just out of the spotlight, waiting to break out (either on the court or in terms of national recognition) while teasing those in the know with tantalizing glimpses of their eventual production.

We're focused on the latter here, attempting to identify the youthful contributors who could one day take over as the faces of their current franchises. They might not be stars at this stage of their careers, but the paths toward celestial status are crystal clear.

To be sure, these young men aren't currently their team's best player. Devin Booker, for example, is not on this list because he's already the leading standout on the Phoenix Suns, even if he's poised to make immense progress toward leading a quality team throughout the 2018-19 season. The players included must have a chance to become the face of the franchise in the next few years but can't be rookies; first-year contributors haven't been waiting in the shadows, after all.

These candidates aren't plentiful. Many organizations already have entrenched stars, and others don't yet have that shining ball of potential ready to be molded into the face of the franchise. But each of these five youngsters could get there if everything breaks right.