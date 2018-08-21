How The Shield Reunion Will Benefit Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Photo credit: WWE.com.

There are a select few things that will never get old in the world of professional wrestling, and it is safe to say that The Shield is on that list.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose shockingly reunited at the conclusion of Monday's episode of Raw to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns following his Universal Championship defense against Finn Balor.

The crowd went wild as The Shield triple powerbombed Strowman through the announce table, but the focus has already shifted toward figuring out why The Hounds of Justice are together once again.

Here is a rundown of how each individual member of The Shield will benefit from a temporary reformation of arguably the most dominant group in WWE history.

Roman Reigns

There is no denying the fact that Reigns is the most obvious beneficiary of The Shield being back in business.

From a storyline perspective, The Big Dog has Rollins and Ambrose on his side to help him keep the Universal title away from Strowman or whoever else decides to step up and challenge him.

In real terms, Reigns will now garner a more positive reaction from the crowd than he usually does on his own.

When The Shield first formed, Reigns was hugely popular due to his look and explosive move set. It wasn't until the group broke up and Reigns was pushed to the top that a portion of the fanbase started to turn on him.

Reigns has a huge legion of fans regardless, but he also has detractors, which usually leads to a split reaction from the WWE Universe at best.

There is little The Shield could do that would convince the fans to boo them, and that includes taking out one of WWE's most popular Superstars in Strowman.

If the goal is to get Reigns cheered and over as a babyface, then there is no better way to accomplish that than by moving forward with The Shield.

Even after the live crowd was firmly behind Balor in Monday's Universal title match and seemingly hopeful that Strowman would successfully cash in on Reigns, it reversed course and gleefully cheered for the Big Dog when he was flanked by his Shield brothers.

Perhaps the best part of the entire situation is that Reigns can maintain an edge to his character and even display some heel-like tendencies while still remaining a face since the WWE Universe will never turn its back on The Shield.

The Universal title is already more interesting and relevant than it has been in over a year, and that will continue to be the case as long as Reigns holds it as a member of The Shield.

Seth Rollins

The benefits of The Shield are obvious for Reigns, but a deeper dive is needed to understand why the group's return is good for Rollins.

It can be argued that Rollins is more popular as an individual babyface than ever before. His great matches for the Intercontinental Championship have curried him favor with the fans, as has the return of his Curb Stomp finisher.

If anyone questions whether Rollins is over, they need only listen to the WWE Universe scream, "Burn it down!" at the beginning of his theme song when he makes his way through the curtain.

Rollins is a bona fide top guy, and it is fair to wonder if he will be somewhat overshadowed by Reigns for as long as the current Shield run lasts.

After all, Reigns is the Universal champion, and it is clear that WWE will continue to push him as the face of the company for the foreseeable future.

Rollins may not be in that spot currently, but if he works alongside the Universal champion every night, it will represent an upgrade from his previous spot on the card.

While Rollins has been putting on fantastic bouts with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, he has essentially been mired in the midcard with no real hope of getting back into the main event.

The Shield is capable of stealing the spotlight from anyone, and as long as Rollins is part of it, he will be among the featured aspects of Raw on a weekly basis.

Being part of The Shield can help elevate the importance of the Intercontinental Championship as well, and it creates a path to Universal title contention when the group dissolves, whether it's a friendly rivalry with Reigns or one in which Rollins turns heel.

Also, if there is plan in place for Rollins to feud with a heel Ambrose as many have anticipated, The Shield reunion sets it up perfectly and puts Rollins in position to be part of one of the company's biggest angles regardless of what title is involved.

Dean Ambrose

As the only member of The Shield who doesn't currently hold a title, Ambrose is something of a wild card.

He returned to television last week after missing eight months with a shoulder injury, and the Lunatic Fringe has already made a massive impact.

Ambrose neutralized McIntyre to help Rollins win the IC title at SummerSlam, beat Ziggler the next night on Raw and stopped Strowman in his tracks to close the show.

He has a new look, a new attitude and even a new move set in the ring. For that reason, it could be argued that reforming The Shield is a step in the wrong direction.

However, due to the fact that Ambrose has been a face ever since The Shield initially broke up, a heel turn could soon be in order.

If WWE goes in that direction, there is no better way to garner Ambrose a heel reaction than by having him implode The Shield much like Rollins did more than four years ago.

Had Ambrose simply turned on Rollins at SummerSlam or the night after on Raw, there is a chance the live crowd in Brooklyn, New York, would have cheered for him, much like they did when Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Fans have a soft spot for The Shield as a whole, though, and anyone who does something to disrupt the group's harmony could be subject to vitriol.

Ambrose would be cheered if he branched off and feuded with Reigns over the Universal title, so the best opportunity to make him a full-fledged heel is by focusing his eventual turn on Rollins as retribution for what The Architect did four years ago.

Since The Shield is such a beloved faction, Ambrose's anticipated heel turn will mean that much more if he takes a page out of Rollins' book.

