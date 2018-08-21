Aaron Rodgers on New Packers Contract: 'I'm Not Trying to Screw Them'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue to work toward what figures to be an extremely lucrative contract, the veteran quarterback is keeping the best interest of the team in mind at the negotiating table.

"I'm not trying to screw them," Rodgers said on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde and Tausch on Monday, via NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman. "This is a partnership. The only way this is going to work and the best way for this to work is that we're in this together."

