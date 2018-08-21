WWE Raw Results: The Shield Returns and Top TakeawaysAugust 21, 2018
WWE Raw Results: The Shield Returns and Top Takeaways
An explosive, newsworthy post-SummerSlam episode of Raw ushered in a new era for the red brand, an era with Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey firmly entrenched as its top stars.
It also brought with it the return of The Shield, the appointment of a new interim general manager and the return of The King of Kings.
In front of the same Brooklyn fans that had brought such a raucous atmosphere to NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam, the Superstars of Raw delivered a broadcast that had its share of takeaways and gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the brand in the coming weeks and months.
The Shield Brings Justice to Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman said Sunday at SummerSlam that he would not cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against a prone champion, opting instead to look them in the eye when he made that decision. Monday night, he proved a liar, looking to cash in on an exhausted Roman Reigns following a phenomenal Universal Championship defense against Finn Balor.
Enter, The Shield.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins rushed to Reigns' aid, reuniting The Shield and leaving Strowman lying following their trademark triple powerbomb through the announce table. It was a moment that was wholly unexpected but one that popped the Brooklyn crowd and sent everyone home happy.
It was also a bit of strong storytelling, even if it was not necessarily intentional.
The Shield has always championed justice. As heels, it was justice that best served their agenda. As babyface, it was a little more clear. Monday night, Strowman went back on his word and he paid for it. Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose made Strowman pay for it.
Rather than venturing down a beaten path with Reigns vs. Strowman yet again, pitting The Monster Among Men against The Shield. The big man's dominance will be tested and The Shield will look to re-establish itself as the unstoppable force in WWE, bringing a war of attrition to the company's flagship show.
Triple H Still Has It
Often criticized for his promo style, Triple H took to the squared circle Monday night and delivered a passionate, energetic promo that had the fans invested in what he was saying.
From outward expressions of his fandom of professional wrestling to reliving his epic encounter with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, it was clear how much the industry means to him. Then, when the time came, he turned on the promoter in him and put over his upcoming match with The Deadman in Australia.
Passionate and speaking with conviction, The Game did more to hype a one-off match with Undertaker effectively than WWE Creative did with some of the matches at SummerSlam.
A great promo and a nice appearance by Triple H, who has the innate ability to generate excitement and energy when he gets to break out of the heel mode that has defined him for so long.
Baron Corbin Gets a Promotion...But Can He Be an Effective General Manager?
Baron Corbin will be the interim general manager of Raw for the foreseeable future as Kurt Angle takes a mandated vacation at the order of Stephanie McMahon.
It is the highest profile role yet for the former United States champion, who has seen his career trajectory go all over the map before settling in a significant spot on the Raw roster. Why the company has decided to take someone like him, with the size and agility to still thrive between the ropes, and stick him in an authority figure role is a question to be answered at a later time.
For now, though, Corbin as the heel GM creates a rash of storyline possibilities.
We know he is a puppet for McMahon and The Authority, which means he will probably make decisions that go against Ronda Rousey. He was embarrassed in short order at SummerSlam by Finn Balor, which means the Irishman will likely feel his wrath.
And what about The Shield?
After a year in which babyface authority figures have done little more than show up on occasion and book a few matches, it might be nice to get back to the conflict between heel GM and top babyfaces.
Ronda Rousey vs. Stephanie McMahon Is the Match We Deserve
The chemistry between Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon jumps off the screen every time they share the squared circle. McMahon, the egotistical authority figure whose penchant for yapping and self-promotion oftentimes earns her a butt-kicking, knows just how to push Rousey's buttons. In turn, the new Raw women's champion knows how to flash that look that precedes an armbar or judo throw before unloading on the Billion Dollar Princess.
We saw it in the build to WrestleMania and again Monday night as McMahon took credit for Rousey's success and the success of the women surrounding the ring. Her "reward"? Rousey's vaunted armbar, which left McMahon in a sling similar to that of former champion Alexa Bliss.
There is a lot of speculation and rumor about Rousey's plans for WWE Evolution in October but the one match that absolutely should happen? A one-on-one battle between The Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Billion Dollar Princess with the most prestigious prize in women's wrestling at stake.
The mere tease that Stephanie could win the title would, alone, be enough to generate tremendous heat.