WWE Raw Results: The Shield Returns and Top Takeaways

Braun Strowman said Sunday at SummerSlam that he would not cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against a prone champion, opting instead to look them in the eye when he made that decision. Monday night, he proved a liar, looking to cash in on an exhausted Roman Reigns following a phenomenal Universal Championship defense against Finn Balor.

Enter, The Shield.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins rushed to Reigns' aid, reuniting The Shield and leaving Strowman lying following their trademark triple powerbomb through the announce table. It was a moment that was wholly unexpected but one that popped the Brooklyn crowd and sent everyone home happy.

It was also a bit of strong storytelling, even if it was not necessarily intentional.

The Shield has always championed justice. As heels, it was justice that best served their agenda. As babyface, it was a little more clear. Monday night, Strowman went back on his word and he paid for it. Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose made Strowman pay for it.

Rather than venturing down a beaten path with Reigns vs. Strowman yet again, pitting The Monster Among Men against The Shield. The big man's dominance will be tested and The Shield will look to re-establish itself as the unstoppable force in WWE, bringing a war of attrition to the company's flagship show.