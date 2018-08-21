WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Worst Booking Decisions from PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

While WWE's biggest event of the summer went off with a real bang, SummerSlam 2018 wasn't completely flawless in terms of its booking.

The matches with the most scrutiny, such as the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, were actually a real hit. It was elsewhere on the card where the problems, albeit the minor ones, were situated.

WWE deserves credit for the way the show was produced and delivered overall, but it doesn't mean one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year was perfect all across the board.

Here's a look at the booking mistakes which may come back to haunt the company from SummerSlam.