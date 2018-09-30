T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out for Game vs. Texans with Hamstring Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) lines up against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Titans won the game 20-16. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Houston Texans and will not return to the game.  

Hilton has dealt with a variety of minor injuries during his career, including a shoulder issue in the preseason and a groin problem this year. However, few of these have prevented him from playing games during the regular season.

The 28-year-old has played a full 16-game season in each of the past three years and has only missed two total games in his first six campaigns in the NFL.

While this provides hope he will be able to quickly return from the latest issue, there is concern when he misses any time.

When healthy, Hilton is one of the top deep threats in the NFL and entered the day with 17 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns on the season. 

The receiver had four straight years of at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2013 to 2016, and despite a setback in 2017, he still earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately, there is a drop-off in experience to the rest of the receivers on the roster.

Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers will try to deliver and play larger roles with Hilton unavailable.

