Preseason College Football Rankings 2018:Top Differences in Amway, AP NCAA Polls

The AP and Amway Coaches preseason polls possess plenty of similarities, but there were a few differences that stood out.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State landed in the top five of both polls, but the one difference from the Amway to AP poll featured one of the most significant changes between the rankings.

In total, three programs experienced a swap of three positions from the Amway to AP poll, with two of them switching spots.

Below is a look at the top differences in the two polls and why the trio of teams mentioned below experienced a wide gap in preseason rankings.

Top Differences

Wisconsin

AP Ranking: 4

Amway Ranking: 7

Wisconsin jumped over Ohio State in the AP poll to earn the title of highest-ranked Big Ten team.

With a Heisman Trophy candidate in running back Jonathan Taylor, an improved quarterback in Alex Hornibrook and yet another massive offensive line, the Badgers should control the majority of their games on offense.

Wisconsin's ranking in the Amway Coaches poll seems a bit disrespectful given its undefeated Big Ten campaign a year ago and the number of returners it possesses.

Paul Chryst's team could've moved up in the AP poll because of the uncertainty surrounding Ohio State due to the Urban Meyer investigation, but the leap could've been based on its own merit as well.

Regardless of what you think of the Badgers right now, there's a good chance you'll be hearing plenty about them over the course of the college football season.

Wisconsin's toughest games come a month apart against Michigan and Penn State, which means it'll avoid Ohio State and Michigan State, and there's no guarantee the Buckeyes or Spartans will advance to the Big Ten Championship out of the Big Ten East.

If the Badgers control the Big Ten West and avoid Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, they could be the ideal candidate to represent its conference in the College Football Playoff.

Virginia Tech

AP: 20

Amway: 17

Justin Fuente's first two years at Virginia Tech helped set high expectations for the 2018 campaign.

The Hokies are 19-8 with one ACC Coastal title under Fuente, but they haven't been able to beat one of the top teams in the conference, which is one of the reasons why they're in the bottom half of the top 25.

The coaches showed more love to the Hokies than the writers voting in the AP poll, but regardless of where they sit in the rankings, they need to take the next step in Fuente's third season.

While it won't have a chance to knock off Clemson, Virginia Tech has a trio of top 25 teams on its schedule, with the first being a trip to No. 19 Florida State in Week 1.

Notre Dame and Miami await in October and November, and if the Hokies pass at least two of their ranked tests, the voters in each poll will come to more of a consensus on their position in the rankings.

West Virginia

AP: 17

Amway: 20

West Virginia appears to be in perfect position to emerge as Oklahoma's top contender in the Big 12.

However, there's good reason to be skeptical of the Mountaineers because they went 7-6 last season with the same offensive headliners Will Grier and David Sills V.

It's easy to buy into the Heisman hype Grier is receiving because of the 3,420 passing yards he totaled a year ago, but the Mountaineers have been underwhelming throughout Dana Holgorsen's tenure as head coach.

During his seven seasons in Morgantown, West Virginia, Holgorsen's achieved the 10-win mark twice, and his teams finished under 500 in conference play three times.

If the Mountaineers are for real, they'll run the table with victories over Tennessee, NC State and Texas among others before meeting up with Oklahoma on November 23.

But for now, West Virginia is left with plenty to prove, which is why voters have mixed opinions about its preseason status.

