Mike Zimmer Says New NFL Helmet Rule Will Cost Some 'Playoffs, Jobs'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer thinks there will be dire consequences to the NFL's new helmet rule. 

"It's going to cost some people some jobs," Zimmer said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "Playoffs, jobs, the whole bit, I guess."

He continued, pointing out nobody has suggested any type of changes or revisions to him with the 2018 season approaching:

"We haven't had any called on us so far. It's just hard to figure out. No one has ever said to me, 'Hey, don't worry about it, we're going to call it less or we'll get it straightened out in the regular season. Or we're going to come up with a revised rule.' No one has ever said that."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

