Mike Zimmer Says New NFL Helmet Rule Will Cost Some 'Playoffs, Jobs'

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer thinks there will be dire consequences to the NFL's new helmet rule.

"It's going to cost some people some jobs," Zimmer said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "Playoffs, jobs, the whole bit, I guess."

He continued, pointing out nobody has suggested any type of changes or revisions to him with the 2018 season approaching:

"We haven't had any called on us so far. It's just hard to figure out. No one has ever said to me, 'Hey, don't worry about it, we're going to call it less or we'll get it straightened out in the regular season. Or we're going to come up with a revised rule.' No one has ever said that."

