2018 NCAA Football Championship Odds: Alabama, Clemson Early Favorites

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Betting odds suggest the Alabama Crimson Tide are going to win the College Football Playoff national championship yet again.

OddsShark shared a list of national championship odds from Bovada, which revealed Alabama is the most likely to win the title at +200 (bet $100 to win $200). Clemson, which won the 2016 national title with a victory over Alabama in the championship game, comes in second at +450, while Georgia, which the Crimson Tide defeated in last year's title game, is third at +800.

These odds come after the Associated Press released its first Top 25 of the season Monday, and the odds generally follow form outside of one notable exception—the Wisconsin Badgers. AP voters placed the Badgers fourth in the initial poll, but the Las Vegas oddsmakers clearly feel differently listing them at +2,600.

Wisconsin went 13-1 and beat Miami in the Orange Bowl last season and will once again rely on running back Jonathan Taylor. However, it has to play at Iowa, at Michigan and at Penn State before a possible Big Ten championship game, where it lost last season to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The odds suggest the Buckeyes are more likely to lift the trophy than all but Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, although they have made headlines this offseason for more than their on-field talent. Urban Meyer's status as head coach is still up in the air while the college football world waits on the results of an investigation into how he handled domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Whether it is Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Wisconsin or someone else, any title challenger is likely going to have to go through the Alabama machine.

The Crimson Tide have won two of the four national championships in the College Football Playoff era and lost to the eventual champions—Ohio State and Clemson—in the playoffs in the two years Nick Saban's squad didn't prevail.

College football fans outside of Alabama may be getting tired of watching the Crimson Tide dominate every season, but it doesn't appear that is going to change in 2018.