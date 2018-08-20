Rob Havenstein, Rams Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein has become the latest player to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Havenstein agreed to a four-year deal worth $32.5 million Monday.

Havenstein was set to earn $976,367 in 2018, the final season of his rookie contract. He's been a key component on the Rams offensive line since the organization drafted him 57th overall three years ago.

The 26-year-old has started all 43 games he's appeared in, including 15 in each of the past two seasons.

Per Pro Football Focus' Neil Hornsby, Havenstein ranks 11th among all right tackles who have played at least 2,000 snaps, with a 75.1 grade since 2015.

Even as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald continues his holdout, the Rams have been handing out big-money extensions to their core players this offseason. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (five years, $81 million) and running back Todd Gurley (four years, $57.5 million) received new deals from the team last month.

Havenstein and the Rams will begin defense of their NFC West title Sept. 10 against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.