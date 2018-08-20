Report: Gordon Hayward Shoe Deal Suitors Include Nike, New Balance, Anta, More

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is generating significant interest from shoe companies as he pursues a new merchandise deal.

Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, China-based company Anta is going to make Hayward a multi-year offer on Monday. Nike and New Balance are also among four sneaker brands that have also expressed interest in the former All-Star.

Hayward has been under the Nike umbrella and has donned the Kobe 11 shoes on the court in the past. He worked out with Kobe Bryant in the summer of 2016 to work on his mid-range game.

DePaula reported in July that New Balance has shown "strong interest" in Hayward as a key face to give them prominence in the basketball shoe market. The company has a connection to the Celtics as a sponsor of their new training facility.

Last summer, Klay Thompson signed a 10-year, $80 million deal with Anta to become the face of the company.

Hayward is working his way back to the court for the Celtics after suffering a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in the 2017-18 season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.