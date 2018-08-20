Adrian Peterson's Fantasy Value After Reported Signing with Redskins

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson reportedly signed with the Washington Redskins on Monday, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, which automatically puts him on the radar for fantasy football leagues.

Even at 33 years old, Peterson is a name you can't ignore when it comes to fantasy. The seven-time Pro Bowler has won people championships in the past and is only three years removed from leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,485) and rushing touchdowns (11).

He is also joining an ideal situation with a team that doesn't have many alternatives at the position.

Second-round rookie Derrius Guice tore his ACL in his first preseason game and is out for the year, while Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall are dealing with ankle injuries. This leaves Peterson to compete with just one player for early-down work: Rob Kelley, who averaged just 27.7 rushing yards in seven starts last season.

Field Yates of ESPN broke down the situation for Peterson:

If the veteran is in decent shape, he could easily earn 10-15 carries per game and turn that into reasonable production.

The Redskins could run the ball more often in 2018 with quarterback Alex Smith leading the charge, while Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff lead an above-average offensive line. In this situation, if Peterson gets snaps, he could probably be an RB3 or a flex player.

However, it's important not to go overboard in drafts, as Bleacher Report's Matt Camp and Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon noted:

Peterson has played for three different teams over the last two years and only has 601 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 13 games to show for it, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. He had two big games with the Arizona Cardinals last season but struggled mightily with consistency.

Washington could rotate Peterson with Kelley and Perine during the season, while Chris Thompson will likely take all the passing-down snaps when he is healthy.

This limits Peterson's upside, but he is worth a late-round draft pick as someone who can get about 60 yards and a touchdown on a weekly basis.