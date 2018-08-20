Real Madrid Transfer News: RB Leipzig Deny Timo Werner Rumours

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

Real Madrid won't have a chance to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer, according to the Bundesliga club's manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick, who is also Leipzig's sporting director, told Sky (h/t ESPN.co.uk's Stephan Uersfeld) interest from the Spanish capital is "just not an issue for us. Timo has made it clear to us as well as in many interviews that he will definitely play for us in the coming year."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.