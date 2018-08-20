Real Madrid Transfer News: RB Leipzig Deny Timo Werner Rumours

James Dudko
August 20, 2018

Real Madrid won't have a chance to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer, according to the Bundesliga club's manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick, who is also Leipzig's sporting director, told Sky (h/t ESPN.co.uk's Stephan Uersfeld) interest from the Spanish capital is "just not an issue for us. Timo has made it clear to us as well as in many interviews that he will definitely play for us in the coming year."

