Juventus Transfer News: Miralem Pjanic Reportedly Set to Extend Contract

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Juventus have agreed to extend the contract of Miralem Pjanic, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

The midfield playmaker is expected to prolong his Juve career until 2023 after "a meeting between Pjanic's camp and Juve executives on Monday ended with an agreement in principle over an extension."

Pjanic will earn €6.5 million plus bonuses under the terms of his new deal and is likely to sign "later this week," per Football Italia.

Such a hefty reward is fitting for one of Juve's most important players. Pjanic provides flair and vision in a midfield otherwise dominated by brawn and energy.

The 28-year-old scored six times and provided nine assists in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League last season. His numbers were distinctive in the Italian top flight:

Pjanic has also remained deadly from set-pieces:

His technique, eye for a pass and shooting power remain invaluable in manager Massimiliano Allegri's best starting XI. Those qualities led to links with Real Madrid, with Tuttosport (h/t AS) reporting earlier this month the Bianconeri had knocked back a bid of €60 million from Los Blancos.

It makes sense for Juve to be so keen for him to stay since the contrast between Pjanic and many of the club's other central midfielders is sharp. While Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur is comfortable and intuitive in possession, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Emre Can are more adept at breaking up play and making runs off the ball.

Along with Paulo Dybala, Pjanic can add a touch of class to Juve's passing as the team's creative hub in the final third. Both will be key to keeping Cristiano Ronaldo supplied with the chances he'll need to continue his remarkable scoring run at the highest levels of European football.