Sam Darnold 'Unflappable,' Says 'Exceptionally Impressed' Jets GM Mike Maccagnan

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan praised rookie quarterback Sam Darnold during a radio interview Monday on WFAN, calling him "unflappable" and saying he's been "exceptionally impressed" with the young signal-caller (h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN.com).

Maccagnan also hinted the team might be willing to move on from Teddy Bridgewater given the presence of Darnold and Josh McCown on the roster.

"There's nothing to stop us from keeping three [quarterbacks], and there's nothing to stop us from keeping two," he said.

