WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Hottest Takes Following Epic PPV

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Hottest Takes Following Epic PPVAugust 20, 2018
In terms of impact, fan reaction and results for both the long- and short-term, WWE SummerSlam 2018 has to be regarded as one of the company's best shows in recent times.
It was a huge hit all across the board, culminating in the Universal Championship making a full-time return to TV with Roman Reigns' victory.
But Reigns' triumph over Brock Lesnar wasn't the only hot take coming out of Brooklyn. Whether it was Raw, SmackDown, the men's division or the women's division, there were a whole heap of stories and exciting developments for fans moving forward.
Here's a look at the pick of them.
Becky Lynch Is Going to Set the SmackDown Women's Division Alight
It would be interesting to know how WWE truly felt the crowd would react to Becky Lynch's apparent heel turn on Sunday night at SummerSlam.
Lynch, given how popular she remains with fans, was always going to get an explosive response when she turned on Charlotte Flair after being screwed over yet again.
WWE handled the situation in terms of storytelling pretty well. The finish of the match was booked to perfection, with Flair taking down Lynch and actually pinning her close friend to deny Becky the championship.
And Lynch's response? Inch-perfect.
What it means now is that fans are going to see a side of Lynch they've never seen before, and that can only be exciting moving forward. It will create drama and sheer unpredictability, and you can bet Lynch isn't done with Flair just yet.
Daniel Bryan's Mean Streak Needs to Return
How does Daniel Bryan respond to falling short once again? By rediscovering his mean streak.
Bryan's defeat to The Miz, albeit a controversial one, prompted an emotional response backstage with wife Brie Bella, when he admitted he may have to change to get one over on his long-standing rival.
That means, first and foremost, that Bryan vs. Miz isn't done just yet. And that's fine, because there's a lot left to give in this rivalry.
But it means that fans will probably start to see a different edge to Bryan moving forward. Gone will be the squeaky-clean, polished image that Bryan has largely portrayed since returning to in-ring action.
Expect Bryan to get aggressive in the coming weeks.
Samoa Joe Is the Best Heel in WWE Right Now
Seriously. There's nobody who even comes close to Samoa Joe when it comes to operating as a top-level heel in WWE.
Sunday night again proved why he's such a huge asset for SmackDown Live, helping to not only bring the best out of AJ Styles, but deliver a compelling story both inside and outside of the ring.
The prelude to their feud at SummerSlam has largely revolved around Joe trying to play mind games with AJ, before dropping the bombshell in the go-home taping of SmackDown about Styles' wife.
WWE wisely had her and AJ's daughter in attendance on Sunday, and it proved to be a distraction for both men. But when Joe grabbed a microphone mid-match and started warning Styles' family he wouldn't be coming home, AJ snapped.
This could have easily been a one-and-done rivalry, but with the way it finished, and the way Joe is working right now, he can't step away from the WWE Championship scene any time soon. In fact, he's probably worth a shot with the belt sooner rather than later.
Roman Reigns Has No Shortage of Challengers for the Universal Title
WWE made it fairly obvious that no matter who is holding the Universal Championship, Braun Strowman will never be too far away.
And with the title now back around the waist of a full-time wrestler on Raw, Roman Reigns is not short of realistic contenders following the results at SummerSlam.
First of all, there is Strowman. Though it's probably unlikely that he will be in a full-time feud with Roman, given how he can surprise the champ at any point with the Money in the Bank briefcase.
Finn Balor produced his alter ego, The Demon, at SummerSlam, and it worked. he squashed Baron Corbin and is now ready for bigger and better things.
Dean Ambrose is unlikely to stand around by Seth Rollins' side on a full-time basis, while Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre may also have an eye on the champ.
Either way, it's going to be fun seeing how WWE gets to Reigns' next realistic challenger.