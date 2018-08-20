WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Hottest Takes Following Epic PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In terms of impact, fan reaction and results for both the long- and short-term, WWE SummerSlam 2018 has to be regarded as one of the company's best shows in recent times.

It was a huge hit all across the board, culminating in the Universal Championship making a full-time return to TV with Roman Reigns' victory.

But Reigns' triumph over Brock Lesnar wasn't the only hot take coming out of Brooklyn. Whether it was Raw, SmackDown, the men's division or the women's division, there were a whole heap of stories and exciting developments for fans moving forward.

Here's a look at the pick of them.