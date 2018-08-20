Full WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam PPV

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam was a night filled with title changes, heel turns and a few surprising squash matches, but now it's time to start focusing on Hell in a Cell on September 16.

A few feuds will carry over from Sunday's pay-per-view, but there should also be plenty of fresh matches after certain storylines came to their conclusion.

Let's go through everything we should see at next month's Hell in a Cell PPV.

A Bond Broken By Jealousy

Becky Lynch's heel turn at SummerSlam was met with overwhelming applause from the crowd in the arena, but that doesn't mean WWE is going to change its plan for her.

Charlotte won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Carmella in a match that was originally supposed to only feature Lynch challenging for the title.

The Lass Kicker lost it after The Queen won and sent her former friend flying over the announce table before silently walking away with an angry look on her face.

Mella is in-line for a rematch, but WWE will likely get that out of the way in the next few weeks so HIAC can focus solely on Charlotte vs. Lynch.

Who's Ready to get Rowdy?

Ronda Rousey winning the Raw women's title didn't surprise many people on Sunday night. She outmatched Bliss in every way and dominated the match.

After she gets her rematch with Biss out of the way, Rousey is going to need a new challenger who is capable of giving her a run for her money.

This is where Natalya comes in. While it would make sense to have her turn on Rousey leading up to a match at HIAC, management could always book it as a friendly encounter.

Either way, don't be surprised if The Queen of Hearts earns a shot at the title in the near future.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz are Destined to Fight Forever

The Miz and Daniel Bryan acted as if their match at SummerSlam would be the last time they step into the ring together, but the way it ended indicates we have not seen the last of this feud.

After a great back-and-forth battle, The Miz used a foreign object to strike Bryan in the face while the ref was unable to see what was going on. This one move led to his victory.

Keeping this feud going is in the best interests of everyone involved because it has helped elevate both competitors in different ways.

Putting them inside Hell in a Cell would not only make the event must-see, but it will allow them to finish what they started without any rules to get in their way.

AJ Styles is Fighting for His Family

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles put on a great performance on Sunday, but the disqualification ending will lead to another match at Hell in a Cell.

Joe choosing to use Styles' family as a way to get under his skin has made this feud about much more than the WWE Championship, and that is why HIAC is the perfect stipulation for them.

Both men can be as brutal as they want since there are no rules, so The Phenomenal One is free to use as many steel chairs as he likes while Joe tries to choke him out.

At this point, the only reason this contest wouldn't happen is if one of them gets injured during the leadup to the PPV.

The Big Dog May Have Multiple Challengers

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam and managed to escape without having to deal with Braun Strowman cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Monster Among Men is obviously going to be looking to cash in sooner or later, but Bobby Lashley should also be on the champion's radar.

He defeated Reigns at Extreme Rules but lost the rematch they had to decide a No. 1 contender to Lesnar's title. Needless to say, Lashley still wants a shot at the belt.

WWE's best option is to stick all three men inside the Hell in a Cell so they can duke it out to see who is truly the most dominant powerhouse on Raw.

It would be a high-profile main event with at least one Superstar for every fan to cheer for.

Honorable Mentions

Hell in a Cell will feature between eight and 10 matches. Here are a few more bouts we are likely to see at the PPV:

The New Day challenging The Bludgeon Brothers in a rematch for the SmackDown tag titles.

The B-Team defending the Raw Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Dean Ambrose challenging Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy for the cruiserweight title.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton.

What matches are you hoping to see at Extreme Rules?