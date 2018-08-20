Kevin Love Discusses Struggles with Anxiety in 'Today Show' Interview

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love opened up on his battles with anxiety during an interview on the Today Show with Carson Daly:

"From my experience and in talking to other players that have dealt with a number of [mental health disorders], what's going to happen if people do find out about this?" he said. "Am I going to get the contract? Am I going to be able to take care of my family? What are people going to think of me?"

