Kevin Love Discusses Struggles with Anxiety in 'Today Show' Interview

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue talks with Kevin Love in the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love opened up on his battles with anxiety during an interview on the Today Show with Carson Daly:

"From my experience and in talking to other players that have dealt with a number of [mental health disorders], what's going to happen if people do find out about this?" he said. "Am I going to get the contract? Am I going to be able to take care of my family? What are people going to think of me?"

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stephen Jackson Recruits Kobe to BIG3

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stephen Jackson Recruits Kobe to BIG3

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Lauri's Fit on the New-Look Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lauri's Fit on the New-Look Bulls

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay's Dad Says He'll Retire with Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay's Dad Says He'll Retire with Warriors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Buying or Selling the Offseason's Hottest Takes 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buying or Selling the Offseason's Hottest Takes 🔥

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report