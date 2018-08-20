Luka Modric Denies Inter Contact, Calls Rumours 'Nonsense' on Instagram

MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has spoken out via social media rejecting rumours that said he made first contact with summer transfer window suitors Inter Milan and not the other way around.

AS provided a screenshot of Modric's official Instagram—replying to a post from an account called Futbolalreves—in which he disputed suggestions he told FIFA it was him who contacted the Nerazzurri.

Modric referred to the rumours as "the biggest pile of nonsense in history."

According to AS, Spanish website Futbolalreves cited La Gazzetta dello Sport as its source. Regardless of where it came from, however, Modric was on hand to turn it down as a fabrication.

It had looked like Inter were genuine contenders to land Modric for a time after Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane each left the club earlier in the summer.

It's suggested that after Croatia's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, where they lost 4-2 to France, Modric wants to join compatriots Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko at the San Siro.

Omnisport reported on more social media activity hinting at where the transfer was heading:

But Serie A's transfer window closed Friday, leaving Inter without their superstar signing, and Modric may in fact end up signing a new contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The AS report went on to say Modric now has a new contract in the works. The playmaker will turn 33 in September and has a contract running until the summer of 2020, meaning any extension will see him celebrate his 35th birthday and potentially a 10-year anniversary at the club.

There's a chance the rumours linking Inter were little more than a bargaining method for the four-time Champions League winner, although sportswriter Andrew Gaffney showed how it seemed genuine at a point:

It doesn't seem like a coincidence Modric's public declaration comes after the closure of this summer's transfer window, though.

Such a condemnation could have spoiled what slim chances there were for a Serie A switch prior to the window closing. Now, a move is off the cards, a new contract is en route and the player is eager to show his loyalty again.

One can understand why given Modric has earned incredible accolades in recent years and is now in line for a deal that will see him earn on a par with the likes of Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos.

Many will see it as the recognition Real's chief puppeteer deserves after years of understated service, and Modric's renewed allegiance is well timed to lit morale as the new season gets under way.