TMZ: Amar'e Stoudemire's Phoenix Home with Built-in Aquarium Sells for $800k

Former NBA power forward Amar'e Stoudemire sold his Phoenix house that features a built-in aquarium as part of its living room for $800,000 last month.

On Monday, TMZ Sports reported Stoudemire finally found a buyer for the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home after it was on the market for nearly a year. The residence, which STAT owned since 2006, also features an in-ground pool and a gourmet kitchen.

The 35-year-old Florida native purchased the house during his time with the Phoenix Suns. The team selected him in the first round of the 2002 draft, and he remained in the organization through the 2009-10 season.

He also played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat across 14 years in the NBA.

In May, Stoudemire said during an interview on ESPN Radio's The Michael Kay Show (h/t Ian Begley of ESPN.com) he was considering a comeback ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"That would be reality," he said.

His resume includes six All-Star Game selections, a Rookie of the Year Award (2002-03) and an All-NBA First Team choice (2006-07). His last season in the NBA was with the Heat in 2015-16.