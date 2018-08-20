Maurizio Sarri Says He Intends to Quit Smoking While at Chelsea

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has stated his intention to quit smoking while he's in charge of the Blues.

The Italian was asked if he needed a cigarette at the end of the first half in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday after the Gunners battled back from 2-0 down to pull level.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Sarri said:

"No, I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette. I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again.

"Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble. I think in the second half, we did very well from our mental point of view.

"It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    The Stats That Prove Sarri Has Already Transformed Chelsea

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    The Stats That Prove Sarri Has Already Transformed Chelsea

    via footballlondon

    Euro Rankings: Man City 🔝 Spurs 📈 Man Utd 📉

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Euro Rankings: Man City 🔝 Spurs 📈 Man Utd 📉

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    No Ronaldo = No Fans: Madrid Post Lowest Crowd in 9 Years

    World Football logo
    World Football

    No Ronaldo = No Fans: Madrid Post Lowest Crowd in 9 Years

    Getty
    via Goal

    Klopp: Karius Criticism Almost Stopped Liverpool Signing Alisson

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Karius Criticism Almost Stopped Liverpool Signing Alisson

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report