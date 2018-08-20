Maurizio Sarri Says He Intends to Quit Smoking While at Chelsea

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has stated his intention to quit smoking while he's in charge of the Blues.

The Italian was asked if he needed a cigarette at the end of the first half in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday after the Gunners battled back from 2-0 down to pull level.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Sarri said:

"No, I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette. I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again.

"Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble. I think in the second half, we did very well from our mental point of view.

"It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."

