Jose Mourinho: 'Please Don't Ask Me' to Criticise Manchester United Stars

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the amount of mistakes made by his players in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday but said he would not criticise them further. 

Per Adam Higgins for United's official website, Mourinho said: 

"When I speak about individual performances and sometimes when I'm critical of my players, you [the media] just don't accept it.

"The press and the pundits are normally critical of me when I go in that direction, so please don't ask me to go in this direction because it's not good for me.

"I will be very happy to analyse my players' performances when the performances are very good. It's a great thing for me to come in front of the cameras and say players A, B and C had fantastic performances—it's amazing for me.

"When I cannot do that, don't push me to the other side because I don't want to go to the other side."

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mourinho's Message Isn't Getting Through to Man Utd Players

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho's Message Isn't Getting Through to Man Utd Players

    via men

    Liverpool's Karius in Talks with Besiktas

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Karius in Talks with Besiktas

    via mirror

    Liverpool's Shaqiri Gives 'No.1 Fan' Neville His Shirt 😂

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Shaqiri Gives 'No.1 Fan' Neville His Shirt 😂

    via mirror

    Report: Madrid After Kane and Eriksen as Spurs Have 'Finance Issues'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Madrid After Kane and Eriksen as Spurs Have 'Finance Issues'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report