Jose Mourinho: 'Please Don't Ask Me' to Criticise Manchester United Stars

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the amount of mistakes made by his players in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday but said he would not criticise them further.

Per Adam Higgins for United's official website, Mourinho said:

"When I speak about individual performances and sometimes when I'm critical of my players, you [the media] just don't accept it.

"The press and the pundits are normally critical of me when I go in that direction, so please don't ask me to go in this direction because it's not good for me.

"I will be very happy to analyse my players' performances when the performances are very good. It's a great thing for me to come in front of the cameras and say players A, B and C had fantastic performances—it's amazing for me.

"When I cannot do that, don't push me to the other side because I don't want to go to the other side."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.