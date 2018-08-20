Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reportedly Set for Chelsea Talks, Loan Move Rumoured

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will reportedly hold talks with the club this week to determine his first-team chances under new manager Maurizio Sarri, with a loan exit rumoured if he can't get the assurances he seeks.

Loftus-Cheek enjoyed a successful campaign on loan at Crystal Palace last season, and The Sun (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer) reported he'll ask to leave again if Sarri can't promise him a better chance at Stamford Bridge.

The London native came on for a 20-minute cameo in Chelsea's season-opening win over Huddersfield Town, but he was dropped from the squad for Saturday's 3-2 home victory over Arsenal.

Sarri was asked after Saturday's match why he left Loftus-Cheek out of his squad to face the Gunners, per James Benson of the Daily Express:

"It depends on the position on the pitch. I prefer to have on the bench two wingers, and only one midfielder.

"So it depends on this. Not any other situation.

"I needed on the bench one goalkeeper, one full-back, one centre-back, maybe two midfielders and only one winger. But [in training on Friday] I preferred vice versa, two wingers and one midfielder."

Jorginho's arrival from Napoli this summer has only increased competition in central midfield, and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella pointed out Loftus-Cheek was far from the only Blues star to miss out against Arsenal:

The 22-year-old was selected by Gareth Southgate for England's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad and may have had big expectations for the season to come as a result, but Sarri doesn't appear wholly convinced about the player yet.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey also highlighted how Chelsea's deadline-day loan of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid was hardly a vote of confidence in the young England midfielder:

The Croat's arrival at Stamford Bridge brings another unwelcome competitor, although Loftus-Cheek favours a more central attacking midfield role. Schalke were mentioned by Spencer as suitors for the Chelsea academy product, but a move failed to materialise.

His issue there, however, is that Sarri's preferred 4-3-3 system calls for three central options and doesn't allow for a No. 10, which would give Loftus-Cheek a better chance to thrive.

He could take some heart, however, in Ross Barkley's early resurgence under Sarri. The former Everton man struggled for minutes under Antonio Conte after arriving at the club in January, but he started against Huddersfield and Arsenal:

After gaining Premier League experience on loan to Palace last term, Loftus-Cheek has some need to build on that momentum, but to do so at Chelsea without guarantees could be perilous.

He has the potential to make an impression at his boyhood club but may opt to leave again and prove his credentials to Sarri elsewhere, with the transfer windows in Spain, France and Germany open until August 31.