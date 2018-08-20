NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Ryan Anderson Trade and More

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

While the NBA takes a backseat to the NFL as the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the Association's rumor mill still offers up something for fans as well.

Mostly, rumors in late August will center on future-looking ideas, as now is the time fans daydream about the next season or what might come after, depending on a team's rebuilding plan. There will be a small deal here or there popping up as well while teams slap a bow on current-season roster construction, but it's mostly the former.

Given the above, it's always an odd array of names leading the mill. This time it's Ryan Anderson and Kyrie Irving, which is about as interesting and unpredictable as fans might expect.

Ryan Anderson Deal?

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Anderson is the lone heavyweight right now as far as trade rumors go.

It isn't as bad as it sounds. Household name or not, Anderson can still function as a key piece on a contender a year removed from averaging 9.3 points and shooting 38.6 percent from deep on an average of 26.1 minutes with the Houston Rockets.

Of course, finances have to enter the conversation. Anderson is sitting on a four-year pact worth $80 million and will have a cap hit of $20.4 million next season, hence rumblings of a possible trade to the Miami Heat.

But according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, those rumors don't have any substance: "Regarding rumors about a Heat trade involving Houston forward Ryan Anderson, that's not something that interests Miami at this time, according to a league source."

While the Heat still want to put up a fight in the Eastern Conference with Hassan Whiteside at the nucleus, and as much as Anderson makes sense as a floor-spacing threat, the front office simply doesn't have the cap space to make such a move work. And any draft pick they would get in the move doesn't provide a boon to long-term building ideas because the Rockets are going to win so many games next season anyway.

Chances are the Rockets might keep looking for a way to unload Anderson's contract because it's a lofty price tag on his role. But it's hard to envision Miami getting something done without the help of another team entering the fray.

Noah Vonleh Had Big Market

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Noah Vonleh's signing with the New York Knicks didn't make the biggest splash in the news department.

One, it's the downtrodden New York Knicks. As it has over the past several years, at some point the market size goes out the window and everyone glosses over it. Two, it's Vonleh, another failed top-10 pick, this time from 2014.

But a lack of attention doesn't necessarily equate to a lack of interest, so it might surprise plenty to find out Vonleh had a longer-than-expected list of suitors. While he landed with the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers were also serious about bringing him on, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman: "According to a source, the Cavaliers finished runner-up for Vonleh. San Antonio and Milwaukee also made bids."

It's not hard to see why the Knicks went so hard after Vonleh. Kristaps Porzingis is on the shelf with an injury, meaning more minutes for less-than-ideal guys like Mario Hezonja underneath the basket. As Berman noted, the front office is also expected to use a stretch provision at a later date to free itself of Joakim Noah.

Vonleh's numbers don't jump off the page by any means. He spent 21 games with the Chicago Bulls a season ago and 33 more with the Portland Trail Blazers, notably averaging 6.9 boards with the former—well over his 4.7 career average. In a bigger role with the Knicks, that number could balloon, and the pacing and amount of possessions for the offense could benefit.

In other words, it makes sense a rebuilder like Cleveland or a contender like San Antonio coveted the same thing. New York winning hints at Vonleh wanting the most minutes possible.

Kyrie Irving's Future

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This is where the future-minded daydreaming comes into play.

As Boston Celtics fans are surely aware, star point guard Kyrie Irving figures to opt out of his player option next summer and become a free agent so he can pursue a max deal. It makes sense, though Celtics fans know the risk—he could be lured into joining a "superteam" elsewhere if things don't go according to plan in Boston.

But according to ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz on a Summer Panel (h/t Ashish Mathur, Amicohoops.net), both parties have a "pretty good mutual understanding" about the future and a trade isn't in the cards.

Irving needs the Celtics in more ways than one, especially coming off the knee injury. Next season is a chance for the 26-year-old point guard to show the world he's back to his usual self like he was a season ago with the Celtics, averaging 24.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 49.1 percent from the floor.

And those Celtics need Irving directing the show while a resurgent Gordon Hayward plays next to the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in what should be a weaker Eastern Conference with LeBron James out of the picture.

Much can change over the course of a regular season, but if Irving and the Celtics are winning games, it's hard to imagine much does despite the predictable drama a player option will cause as the date nears.