WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Braun Strowman and Biggest Winners and Losers

Credit: WWE.com

WWE delivered its best pay-per-view of 2018 Sunday night at SummerSlam, a show that featured four title changes, including Roman Reigns' victory over Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey's total demolishing of Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's title.

While both of them made the list of biggest winners from the event, it was a Monster Among Men who left the greatest impact and now faces the most potentially rewarding scenario in the wake of the show.

Not everyone was quite as lucky as those three Superstars, though.

SummerSlam had its fair share of losers, too.

Who were they and why did they not have the nights one would have hoped?

Find out now with this recap of SummerSlam 2018 through the experiences of the night's most prominent winners and losers.