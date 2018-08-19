Natalya Wears Late Father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart's Jacket at WWE SummerSlam

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Natalya made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam on Sunday to pay tribute to her late father.

The former WWE SmackDown women's champion walked to the ring wearing the same jacket Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart donned when he won the WWE tag team championships with Bret Hart at SummerSlam in 1990:

This was Natalya's first appearance on WWE television since her father died on Monday at the age of 63.

Per ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti, Jim died as a result of an injury he suffered after falling at his home.

Jim had two different stints working for WWE from 1985 to '92 and 1994 to '97. Along with Bret Hart in the Hart Foundation, he was a two-time WWE tag team champion.

Natalya was ringside to watch Ronda Rousey defeat Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women's Championship.