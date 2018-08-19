Undertaker vs. Triple H for Last Time Ever Announced for WWE Super Show-Down

Undertaker vs. Triple H for Last Time Ever Announced for WWE Super Show-DownAugust 20, 2018
Triple H and The Undertaker will battle for the last time at the WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia.
The company had already confirmed both Triple H and The Undertaker would take part in the event, but it was unclear how they'd be involved until Sunday's announcement during SummerSlam.
WWE @WWE
At #WWESSD, it's The #Undertaker vs. @TripleH for the LAST TIME EVER in Melbourne, Austraila! https://t.co/2KIsb0C0Pn
For those keeping track, this is six years after The Undertaker and Triple H wrestled in what was billed as "the end of an era" bout at WrestleMania XXVIII.
Brandon Stroud @MrBrandonStroud
Can’t believe Triple H is wrestling The Undertaker for the Last Time Ever. It’s like the end of an era.
Continuity aside, pitting the two legends against one another makes sense.
If the Super Show-Down is anything like the Greatest Royal Rumble, then it'll largely be a glorified house show overseas. The storylines will take a backseat to giving Australian fans as many big names as possible in one show.
Plus, there's only so much you can do with The Undertaker and Triple H. Triple H wrestled John Cena at Greatest Royal Rumble, while The Undertaker beat Rusev in a casket match. In lieu of having one or both guys go over somebody who's wrestling full time on the active roster, you might as well have them fight each other.
If nothing else, a final matchup between The Undertaker and Triple H is bound to get wrestling fans feeling nostalgic.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK