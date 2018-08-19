Undertaker vs. Triple H for Last Time Ever Announced for WWE Super Show-Down

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Triple H and The Undertaker will battle for the last time at the WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

The company had already confirmed both Triple H and The Undertaker would take part in the event, but it was unclear how they'd be involved until Sunday's announcement during SummerSlam.

For those keeping track, this is six years after The Undertaker and Triple H wrestled in what was billed as "the end of an era" bout at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Continuity aside, pitting the two legends against one another makes sense.

If the Super Show-Down is anything like the Greatest Royal Rumble, then it'll largely be a glorified house show overseas. The storylines will take a backseat to giving Australian fans as many big names as possible in one show.

Plus, there's only so much you can do with The Undertaker and Triple H. Triple H wrestled John Cena at Greatest Royal Rumble, while The Undertaker beat Rusev in a casket match. In lieu of having one or both guys go over somebody who's wrestling full time on the active roster, you might as well have them fight each other.

If nothing else, a final matchup between The Undertaker and Triple H is bound to get wrestling fans feeling nostalgic.