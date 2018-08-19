Nikki, Brie Bella to Sit Ringside for Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Bella Twins made their return to WWE on Sunday night at SummerSlam.

While not competing in a match at the pay-per-view, they appeared backstage for an interview.

The Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported WWE is planning to have Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey as the main event of the Evolution pay-per-view.

The Bella Twins' appearance at SummerSlam will do little to cool that rumor, as Nikki said she and her sister will be ringside for Rousey's Raw Women's Championship match with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

While Nikki is a former Divas champion and a marquee name, pitting her against Rousey at Evolution would likely be a divisive move among WWE fans.

Evolution should be a showcase of not only the current stars, but also the wrestlers who helped the women's division reach this point. Having said that, WWE would ideally spotlight at least one full-time wrestler in the division in the Evolution main event, rather than having a part-time star face off with a returning former champion.