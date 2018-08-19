Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey Contract Talks Reportedly Stall

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

This may be Aaron Ramsey's final season as an Arsenal player, amid rumours his contract talks with the Gunners have stalled. The Sun's Daniel Cutts reported "there has been little movement" on a deal for Ramsey, who remains wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ramsey, who can talk to interested parties from January, "wants a bumper increase on his £110,000-a-week wages."

Cutts quoted an unnamed source lamenting Arsenal "being slow to the punch as usual."

If the Gunners are dragging their feet, it's a risky approach given Ramsey's obvious value to the squad. The Wales international offers energy, creativity and scoring potential from midfield, evidenced by the 11 goals and nine assists he tallied in all competitions last season.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Other clubs are aware of Ramsey's skills, with Serie A side Lazio and La Liga giants Barcelona also said to be keen, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror. Cross also reported there is interest from the Chinese Super League in the 27-year-old midfield maestro.

The growing list of suitors for Ramsey presents a dilemma for head coach Unai Emery, who has so far struggled to utilise Ramsey effectively. Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger in the Arsenal dugout this summer but has appeared uncertain about Ramsey through two matches.

The former Cardiff City ace was used as a No. 10 during the Gunners' 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City to open their latest Premier League account. Ramsey was then dropped for Saturday's 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a decision motivated by tactical concerns, according to Cutts.

However, Football.London's Charles Watts interpreted the decision as a message to Ramsey over his contract standoff. Arsenal may be even less likely to meet Ramsey's demands if Emery can't find the best way to use him.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Playing as a No. 10 doesn't ideally suit Ramsey, who is most effective as a box-to-box runner. Unfortunately, Emery's preference for a 4-2-3-1 formation has prevented Ramsey from playing deeper while two holding midfielders, usually Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi, have started.

Instead, Ramsey has been left to compete with Mesut Ozil for a role at the heart of a supporting trio behind lone striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners need Ramsey, particularly after seeing another midfielder, Jack Wilshere, leave on a free transfer once his deal expired this summer. Ramsey has progressed further than Wilshere managed, so Emery would be smart to reach a compromise with one of his most important players.