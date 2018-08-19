Giants' Saquon Barkley Reportedly Leaving Roc Nation for CAA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the bal in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during their preseason game on August 9,2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley is leaving Roc Nation for Creative Artists Agency for all marketing matters, ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Sunday. 

According to Rovell, Roc Nation will still represent him during NFL contract negotiations.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Paxton Lynch Booed by Broncos Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Paxton Lynch Booed by Broncos Fans

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AP Visiting with Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AP Visiting with Redskins

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals Cut Starting Safety Iloka After 6 Seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bengals Cut Starting Safety Iloka After 6 Seasons

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Jones Hopes 'Common Sense' Prevails with Helmet Rule

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones Hopes 'Common Sense' Prevails with Helmet Rule

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk