Giants' Saquon Barkley Reportedly Leaving Roc Nation for CAA

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley is leaving Roc Nation for Creative Artists Agency for all marketing matters, ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Sunday.

According to Rovell, Roc Nation will still represent him during NFL contract negotiations.

