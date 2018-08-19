Tottenham Transfer News: Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen Real Rumours Re-Emerge

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen after learning the north Londoners need capital quickly after encountering "economic issues."

Sport (h/t Sport Witness) reported Spurs may be forced into considering bids for Kane and Eriksen, and it's put that their failure to sign any players in the summer was because of their finances tightening.

Any move for England striker Kane seems particularly futile given he penned a new six-year deal in June, although Eriksen seems more attainable with only two years left on his contract.

Despite the lack of summer signings, however, Spurs have portrayed a united front throughout, and manager Mauricio Pochettino recently came out in defence of the decision to invest in Tottenham's future, per ESPN FC's Ben Pearce:

Los Blancos have had a more active first summer under Julen Lopetegui, and although the Premier League window closed on August 9, La Liga's doesn't shut until August 31, giving them some slim hope of a move for either Spurs star.

Except Lopetegui has already lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and perhaps doesn't want to drastically alter a team that's just won three consecutive UEFA Champions League crowns too much.

Karim Benzema remains the club's go-to striker, while Vinicius Junior has arrived to offer a new option following Ronaldo's departure. Inter Milan were strongly linked with a move for Luka Modric, 33 in September, before Serie A's transfer window closed on Friday, with Eriksen a potential successor to the Croat.

Nick Harris reported for the Mail on Sunday that best-case estimates for Tottenham's new stadium to host a competitive match were mid-November. And though the primary cause for that is the venue meeting safety standards, delays on the project are bound to cause an impact on the club's finances.

Kane is back to reminding Real of the finisher they may well crave, too, after he scored in a 3-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, via Goal:

Replacing Ronaldo's goals will be a difficult task for Real, though Gareth Bale has already shown signs he's up for the challenge. That being said, it's nigh on impossible to see Spurs selling Kane in the current climate, never mind doing so when they'd be unable to recruit a replacement.

Similarly, Eriksen is likely to be seen as one of those in Pochettino's side deemed not for sale, and the Mirror recently discussed rumours of other interest in the Dane:

Tottenham's financial issues would have to be pretty severe to imagine them considering selling Eriksen, though he seems the more replaceable asset in attacking midfield compared to the invaluable Kane, despite his elite quality.

That being said, Real are likely to face a tremendous task prising away either player in the week-and-a-half remaining in La Liga's summer window.