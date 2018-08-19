PSG Transfer News: Diego Simeone Plays Down Filipe Luis Rumours

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Diego Simeone said he doesn't want Filipe Luis to leave Atletico Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain as rumours swirl the Ligue 1 giants want to sign the veteran left-back before this summer's transfer window closes on Aug. 31.

Simeone made it clear the 33-year-old Luis is still an important member of his squad, per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).

"All I can say about Filipe Luis is that the player knows how much we love him and how important he is for us," he said. "Tomorrow he will play, and I'm only thinking about tomorrow's game and how important it is. I always want the best for the players who have given us so much, and obviously I don't want Filipe to leave."

Atleti open their La Liga campaign away to Valencia on Monday. The fact Simeone said Luis will be in the starting XI against Los Che is a reflection of the latter's enduring status as a core member of one of the stingiest defensive units in Europe.

Luis has been at Atletico since 2010 and a part of some of Simeone's most successful sides. The pair won the UEFA Europa League and then the Copa del Rey before securing the La Liga title in 2014.

Defensive solidity was the foundation for those successes as well as for Luis and Co. to reach two UEFA Champions League finals. The Atleti defence was just as miserly last season, when Simeone's men conceded just 22 goals, the fewest in Spain's top flight.

However, Luis made a mere 19 starts, while the versatile Lucas Hernandez, who can play left-back and central defender, started 24 times.

The presence of Hernandez could give PSG confidence about doing a deal for Luis. Marca reported the Brazil international told Los Rojiblancos he wanted to leave.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jack Otway of the Sunday Express) reported PSG are willing to sell midfielder Adrien Rabiot to fund a deal for Luis.

PSG could use upgrades in defence, particularly if the club is ever going to triumph in the Champions League. Luis would offer a more stable presence on the left, where Les Parisiens boss Thomas Tuchel has been content to start youngsters through two matches.

He has tabbed 19-year-olds Stanley Nsoki and Colin Dagba for wins over Caen and Guingamp.

Luis would stabilise a problem position and work well with fellow Brazil internationals Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, who play centre-back.

Signing Luis could improve organisation and communication at the back for PSG, giving them the experience needed to remain more stable in major European ties.