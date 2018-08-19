Report: George Iloka to Be Released by Bengals After 6 Seasons with Team

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to release safety George Iloka, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move is reportedly more of a financial decision than anything to do with his play on the field.

Per Spotrac, releasing Iloka saves the Bengals $5.3 million in the cap, although there is also now $1.2 million in dead cap that cannot be used in 2018 and $900,000 in 2019.

