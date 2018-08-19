Report: George Iloka to Be Released by Bengals After 6 Seasons with Team

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka (43) defends against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. Cincinnati won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to release safety George Iloka, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move is reportedly more of a financial decision than anything to do with his play on the field.

Per Spotrac, releasing Iloka saves the Bengals $5.3 million in the cap, although there is also now $1.2 million in dead cap that cannot be used in 2018 and $900,000 in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

