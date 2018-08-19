Liverpool Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Eye Divock Origi

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly expressed an interest in Liverpool forward Divock Origi, but the Reds will not budge on their £27 million valuation of the player.

According to the Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce, BVB have yet to make an offer for the Belgian, who is expected to leave Anfield before the end of summer.

Per the report, manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear Liverpool won't be bullied into dropping their asking price now that the Premier League's transfer window has shut. If clubs don't meet their demands, they will keep hold of the player.

BVB want to add to their attacking options before the end of summer and found success with another Belgian striker last year, signing Michy Batshuayi on loan. They've also been able to see Origi up close, as he spent time with Wolfsburg.

Origi's time with Liverpool has not gone to plan, as the speedster has failed to progress since joining the team. He played a crucial role in the run to the UEFA Europa League final, but he regressed again with Wolfsburg, leading to his likely permanent exit this summer.

According to Pearce, Wolfsburg tried to sign him before the end of the Premier League transfer window, but the 23-year-old refused.

Sportswriter Chris Williams doubts Origi's fit with Dortmund, especially given the asking price:

Goal's Ronan Murphy also had his doubts:

As former Dortmund manager, Klopp has excellent links to the Signal Iduna Park, so if their interest is legitimate, it should be possible to get a deal over the line.

Origi desperately needs a fresh start, as he's unlikely to see many minutes if he stays at Anfield, hampering his development even more.